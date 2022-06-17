Do The Bart Man

The best race of the day, quality wise if nothing else, has to be the Listed race over a mile and a half for fillies due off at 4.45pm. According to official ratings it looks a tightly fought affair with the Roger Varian trained Lady Hayes coming out a pound clear at the weights, but I prefer the chances of the improving Bartzella.

Although only a neck ahead of the Varian horse in April and 3lb worse off here, that was her first start since last October and there ought to be plenty of improvement to come, while she did seem to come unbalanced at Goodwood as well as being struck in to, which would not have helped her cause.

If she can keep a straighter line here I am hoping she can follow up, with Daniel Tudhope in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bartzella 4.45pm Pontefract 13/8 William Hill