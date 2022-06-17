Once, Twice – Three Starts A Lady

I cannot suddenly pretend to be overexcited by a card from Pontefract backed up by Hexham and Worcester, especially not straight after all the glory and excitement of Royal Ascot, but it is what it is, and we all have to deal with it I suppose.

It is the Sunday Series at least, so that standard is a fraction higher than normal, and my first suggestion has to be Lady Lavina in the opener at 3.45pm for the Johnstons. Fourth one her debut, she fluffed her lines at the start next time out at Chelmsford and used up too much energy to get to the lead to be able to repel the winner late on.

She still finished clear of the third and a repeat of that ought to see her get off the mark here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Lavina 3.45pm Pontefract 3/1 Bet365