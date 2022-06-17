Silvestre Looks Good In The 6.15pm

Tarbaan could be a spot of each way value in the mile handicap at 6.15pm with Silvestre de Sousa taking over in the saddle from claimer Stefano Cherchi on this occasion.

A winner at Newmarket last month he tried making all and kept on well once passed to be beaten less than a length in third, but they add cheekpieces and a tongue tie for the first time here in the hope that will help him see out his race. Add the strength in the saddle here and he may well do that little bit better and on only his sixth career start, a place seems the least he can expect this afternoon/evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tarbaan 6.15pm Pontefract 15/2 888Sport.com