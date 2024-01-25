The Irish Are Coming

One from elsewhere to end things with for this week, and Gordon Elliott’s Wodhooh looks a banker for the weekend ahead of the Listed Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle that kicks off their card.

The Irish are bringing a very strong team over for the meeting but she certainly looks one of their better horses after winning all four starts over hurdles since leaving Sir Michael Stoute for her new career. The good going predicted should suit the daughter of Dubawi admirably and allow her to use her speed when needed, and if she gets the run of the race, she is difficult to bet against.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wodhooh 12.20pm Doncaster 1/2 Bet365