He Has The Power

Salisbury has always been a track I love, so let’s all hope that turns into some more winners, starting in the 3.15pm where Leuven Power will be carrying some of my hard-earned money.

Trained in Newmarket by Roger Varian, he finished last of nine at Newmarket in September 2022, was gelded shortly afterwards – and he wasn’t seen again until reappearing after 20 months off at Redcar last month.

Although only fifth of 10, he was beaten just two and a half lengths off the winner that day which I feel was a good run after missing all of last year. Sure to strip fitter here and racing off 1lb lower, he gets good fast ground which seems to suit him (his two career wins were on Good to Firm here at Salisbury with the second one over this trip), ticking plenty of boxes for me this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Leuven Power 3.15pm Salisbury 7/2 William Hill