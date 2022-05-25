Midweek 5 Minutes with Pepsi-Lee

Today we chat to sexy TATTOO babe Pepsi-Lee and here is what she had to share with us all here a Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Pepsi-Lee

Q2. Where are you from? Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a lot of tattoos. Too many hours to count

Q5. Any piercings? A lot everywhere ;)

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started by just getting contacted from photographers all over the UK due to my unique look & being so young in the skinhead/punk scene. People are fascinated by the look and history behind it all. So once I found out I enjoyed it I thought why not branch into other styles of modeling.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done loads of subculture documentaries, publication shoots internationally, clothing brands, automotive shows, promo/shoots & ring girling for fight nights.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’ve loads of upcoming I’m excited for, loads more latex, PVC & Cosplay in the pipe line along with group shoots with IKA Academy & RB Talent automotive promo girls & some phenomenal photographers they work with. In July 2022 I’m also in another subculture skinhead documentary in London so this year’s going to be a busy one if it hasn’t already 🙌

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I genuinely appreciate all music. My playlist is crazy from Bassline/DnB, Rock’n’Roll, Indie, SKA, Blues & Soul, Country to Deathcore. The list goes on, I will bop & dance to anything going literally 🤣

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Gym, traveling & drinking 😜

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m useless with technology 🙈🤣

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? My favorite sport is bodybuilding, boxing & bare knuckle boxing. My favorite bodybuilder is Flex Lewis.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror, thriller or comedy. Favorite films would be nightmare on elm st, orphan & shutter island.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Sunday roast all day long 😍

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Lager & any spirit I’m not fussy 😜

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’m genuinely inspired by so many people in so many different paths in life I don’t think there is particularly one what stands out on their own. We are all inspirational in some way, shape or form.

Q18. Measurements? Muscular Size 10 with double D’s 😜

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I could write a list but that would be telling 😘

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Passionate rough love 😈

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I’m experimental 😈😜

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I myself am interesting & unusual 😜

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @pepsi_blackcountryskingirl