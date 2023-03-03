Don’t Be Daft – Be Wise

Huntingdon seem as good a place to start as any this Sunday and if young jockey Cian Chester can keep his cool then surely The Wise Traveller is one to consider?

Yet to finish outside of the front two after four starts this season, he won last time out for the second time this year when pulling clear of his field over this course and distance for a comfortable success under Bradley Roberts, who clamed 7lb off his back.

Upped 6lb by the handicapper, his new jockey claims 10lb meaning he is effectively racing off just 3lb higher, and if he remains at that level he may prove hard to stop with a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Wise Traveller 4.10pm Huntingdon 11/4 William Hill