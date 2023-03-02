Younger Seemar Colt May Hold All The Aces In Dubai

A bit of a conundrum on the dirt on Super Saturday with plenty running here looking for the win and a chance of racing again for the really big bucks on World Cup night. Bendoog and Salute The Soldier are the two I concentrated on here with the draw the possible deciding factor.

We can ignore the last run of Adrie de Vries’ mount where he pulled a shoe after overreaching at the start before hating all the kick back a slow start entailed, but from the 10 box he may suffer the same issues, and the younger Bhupat Seemar trained colt is narrowly preferred. He was not disgraced when coming home a six-length second to World Cup hope Algiers here last time out, and it seems unlikely many or even any of these would have got that close, and from the four stall he may try to make every post a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bendoog 2.25pm Meydan (Dubai) 7/4 most bookmakers