RIGHT from the start, I said BKB™ would make bareknuckle boxing a global sport!

Looking at our next show it appears we’ve kept our promise.

As always, BKB 34 will be screened around the world in more than 30 countries on Saturday, September 16, with many stations contacting us just about every week.

The millions tuning in next month will see fighters from 10 different countries swapping punches.

That shows how much this sport has grown and the worldwide reputation we have.

Fighters from all across the world contact us saying: ‘We want to be part of your shows.’

We can’t say: ‘Yes’ to everyone because when people come to watch BKB™ shows they expect to be entertained by high-quality fights.

I know the fighters will deliver for us again on BKB 34.

Lailane ‘The Rock’ Mota is the latest Brazilian to fight for us. She’s taken the fight with Mathilda Wilson from Sweden and we will see a member of Filipino fighting royalty in action as well.

Rolando Dy has fought in the UFC, is a former Abu Dhabi Warriors champion and is the son of a former world boxing champion, Rolando Navarrete.

The show also features a Ukrainian refugee, Danylo Hrebeniuk.

Danylo is looking for a new start and after watching his fights, BKB™ have agreed to give him an opportunity.

Some of his fights can be seen on YouTube and if you watch them, you will see why we think Danylo is good enough to fight for the British title on his BKB™ debut.

Those videos won’t give Matthew Moore sleepless nights. He’s a knockout specialist himself, so expect fireworks when they face each other.

We are flying over Ishe Smith from the United States as well to face one of our top pound-for-pound fighters, Dan Chapman.

That has the makings of one of the best fights in BKB™ history and is one of the reasons why I expect BKB 34 to be a complete sell out.

If you want to be there, you had better get your tickets soon!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown