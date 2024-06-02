No Superstar But A Star Nonetheless

I am always wary betting in Class Six contests as in general, they are not the most reliable horses in training, but this looks such a weak field that I cannot resist a look at Blenheim Star.

The three-year-old Churchill filly won as she pleased at Ripon last time out, eased down for a two length victory, and if she handles this unique track and there is still a bit of cut in the ground, I can see no reason why she shouldn’t follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blenheim Star 3.30pm Brighton 15/8 William Hill and 888Sport.com