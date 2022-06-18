Don’t Feel Blue At Windsor

Off to Windsor for their evening meeting for our second and final bet when Roger Varian sends the once raced Kodiac Blue back to the track for his first start of 2022. Sent to Southwell for a belated debut in December, the son of Kodiac (no surprise there) came home fourth despite slow start and being hampered early on in what may well be seen by some as an education run.

He always looked the sort to do better in time and connections have patiently waited for him to come to hand, and assuming he is fit enough to do himself justice (who knows), then a big run is on the cards this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kodiac Blue 7.35pm Windsor 12/1 most bookmakers