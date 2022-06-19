Feeling Hot At Beverley

A bit of a risky one to start the day off when David O’Meara sends maiden Hotter In Time for the handicap at 1.45pm where on paper she clearly has a lot to find. Last time out she got stressed out before the start (never a good thing) before coming home a seven length sixth at Leicester, but the handicapper has reacted by dropping her a generous 3lb.

She is clearly no world-beater but she won’t need to be to go close in this Class Six contest, and with jockey Mark Winn claiming 8lb off her back, I am expecting a “point and shoot” run where she is allowed to bowls along from the off, and she could yet surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hotter In Time 1.45pm Beverley 16/1 Bet365