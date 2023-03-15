Irish To Dominate As They Have All Week

Two runnings of this race, both won by a certain Willie Mullins, and both at odds of 9/4, and neither of them sent off favourite.

This year the stable have Elimay in here again and at 16/1 she cannot be ignored even if she isn’t in the same form of late, and preference is for her younger stablemate Allegorie De Vassy, only a six-year-old but already the winner of both her starts over fences by 19 lengths each at Limerick and Thurles.

She could do with being a little more careful at some of her fences on occasion. Which is the main concern, but her ability is not open to question, and a clear round should see her home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Allegorie De Vassy 4.50pm Cheltenham 7/4 Unibet