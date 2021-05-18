Don’t MISS the FIGHTZONE preview show tonight

It’s almost first bell! Head over to Fightzone TV tonight at 8pm to watch the FREE LIVE preview show ahead of this Friday’s Sheffield card headlined by English Lightweight Champion Myron Mills defending his belt against Lucas Ballingall.



Tonight’s preview show, which can be watched on any of the Fightzone social media channels (listed below), features Glenn McCrory; kickboxing world champ Katie Healy – who makes her pro debut on Friday’s show; Ricky Hatton is interviewed; headliner Lucas Ballingall will make an appearance; Kev Maree – one of the UK’s busiest managers is also on, as is Dennis Hobson. The show will also catch up with former pro Glyn Rhodes and the Sheffield Boxing Centre.



This’ll be good – don’t miss it!

