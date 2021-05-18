Valley value in Nottingham staying test

Now stepped up in trip, I think Elham Valley is decent value at 15/2 in the 2m handicap on today’s card at Nottingham (3.30).

This four-year-old won twice on the level when trained by Andrew Balding, with the second of those success coming in a seller at Goodwood where he bolted up by 13 lengths off an official rating of 72.

He got put up to 78 for that facile success and after failing to shine in two spins for John Gallagher joined Fergal O’Brien for a hurdling campaign.

Elham Valley got off the mark at the first time of asking over the obstacles and has since posted some cracking efforts in defeat.

They include when third of 22 to subsequent Grade 1 winner Jeff Kidder in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival and a decent third to Hooper in a warm class 2 handicap hurdle at the same venue last month off an official rating of 127.

That made Elham Valley look potentially well-treated off a Flat mark of 74 on his return to that sphere over 1m 4f at Chester last week.

He was sent off the heavily-backed 2/1 favourite but could only finish a keeping on four length fifth of eight to Potenza.

However, I don’t think that track played to Elham Valley’s strengths and having been quickly dropped 2lb to a rating of 72 he looks worth another chance to cash-in on what looks a potentially handy mark now stepped up significantly in trip.

Connor Brace also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and the yard is in good form at present, so Elham Valley thus makes plenty of appeal at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Elham Valley (15/2 BetVictor, Unibet)