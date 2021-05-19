Valentine holds Major claims at Ayr

Now dropped back in grade, the in-form Major Valentine looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Ayr (2.45).

This nine-year-old got back to winning ways on his penultimate start at Windsor when making virtually all to land a class 6 by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 54.

Major Valentine backed that up with a solid third in a class 5 at Chepstow off 58 when again showing plenty of speed and sticking to the task well when headed to be beaten 1 1/2 lengths.

He now has to race off 59, but Joanna Mason takes off 3lb with her claim so he is effectively running off just 2lb higher than when last successful.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that Major Valentine landed a hat-trick in class 4 company in 2019. The last of those successes came off 87 after which he was put up to 92.

He therefore remains very well-treated on the pick of his form and another plus is that he now drops back down into class 6 company in which he boasts an impressive strike rate of 41 per cent.

So taking everything into account, I think there is nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Major Valentine (9/2 bet365 – BOG)