The Moore The Merrier

There is nothing Gary Moore loves more than a winner at Sandown and at 5/1, Hudson De Grugy looks a very solid each way play. One of only two course and distance winners in the field (and the other is rank outsider Gloire D’athon), the six-year-old got back up after being passed to win here last month by a neck, and an added 3lb from the handicapper seems fair enough.

He may well have more to offer after just the five starts over fences, and as he has won twice off higher marks over hurdles, he is potentially well treated this afternoon, and if he can iron out his jumping errors that invariably cost him ground, we can all expect a decent run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hudson De Grugy 3.25pm Sandown 9/2 most bookmakers