Don’t Peak Too Soon

The first word that came to mind for this Tuesday’s action was “pitiful” to be honest, it really is pretty dire stuff but as I have said before, we can only deal with whatever is put in front of us.

My bets today run on the all-weather at Southwell this evening with Castle Peak as Godolphin and Charlie Appleby persevere with jockey Harry Davies, which suggests the young lad has a very bright future.

As for the horse, he is a son of Uncle Mo out of a Bernardini mare and thus may well be at his happiest on this sort of surface (as opposed to turf), and to be honest he looks to have been found a pretty winnable contest for his first career start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Castle Peak 6.30pm Southwell 5/2 Bet365