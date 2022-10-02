My Weather Forecast Could Prove Accurate At Southwell

If you can stay up late enough for the 8.00pm (or aren’t down the pub), then you might be rewarded with a little each-way on Alan King’s Thunder Ahead, who looks as if he may be sensibly handicapped this evening if he takes to the track and surface at the first attempt. A four-year-old who won once (at Wolverhampton) from his eight starts for Harry Dunlop, he moved on last December after being gelded and has won over hurdles at Doncaster, before a well-beaten seventh at Musselburgh after a bad mistake at the second. Back on the Flat now and returning to the all-weather, there is a risk he is being tuned up ahed of a hurdling campaign, but if I owned him I’d stick to the all-weather programme on the Flat for now at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thunder Ahead 8.00pm Southwell 33/1 most bookmakers