Gosden Horse Has A Grand Chance

Meanwhile, further North at Pontefract (I try to be geographically spread when the chances arise), I am quite sweet on the chances of Sobegrand in the 4.15pm who is presumably the main reason Hollie Doyle is in attendance, though she does have plenty of other rides.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Decorated Knight showed plenty of promise on his debut at Kempton when falling out of the stalls and getting hampered before running green, and still coming home a length second. A clear run and nominal improvement in first-time cheekpieces ought to be all he needs to get off the mark, though this is his turf debut, and I won’t be too keen on taking a very short price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sobegrand 4.15pm Pontefract 4/6 most bookmakers