Don’t Quit On Qitaal

A shockingly quiet day really when you think they are looking at adding more racing to our Sunday afternoons and you have to wonder where are the horses, with Hamilton putting on a decent enough card but with three of the seven races having less than the obligatory eight runners, for those looking for a sensible each way punt.

The opener at 1.45pm is an example with just the six declared, so win bet it is, and I am expecting a much-improved effort from Qitaal. A once raced son of Ifrraaj, he was unfancied on his debut at Haydock when allowed to start at odds of 20/1 but nearly pulled off a surprise when coming home third, beaten a length and three-quarters at the line.

Outpace at stages and hanging sufficiently to force Dane O’Neill to change his whip hand up the home straight, he looks sure to come on in leaps and bounds for that, and has been found a race he may well be capable of winning here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Qitaal 1.45pm Hamilton Evens Bet365