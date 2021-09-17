Just The One Impulsive Bet At Plumpton

Switching codes to National Hunt for our second bet this afternoon when Nicky Henderson introduces Impulsive One to hurdles on his first start for the master trainer, after the three-year-old was last seen finishing second on the flat at Ripon for trainer William Haggas.

Sadly, the stable horses are often over bet and in this case, he is their only runner sent to Plumpton this afternoon suggesting they think he has a solid chance, but he has always looked a hurdler in the making and on a difficult day with so few races, what can you do?

Sure to have been well-schooled at home, I rather doubt he is a stable star but any winner is a good winner, and in a decent sized field he should get a proper test of his abilities, and one I rather hope he can pass with flying colours.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Impulsive One 3.40pm Plumpton 11/8 Paddy Power, Betfair, and others.