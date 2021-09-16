Just A Chance In The Ayr Gold Cup

Just like the Grand National, everyone wants a tip for the Ayr Gold Cup, even though it is clearly one of the hardest races of the season to try to solve with up to 25 runners over the six furlongs where a good start and/or luck in running are a necessity to come home in front.

Volatile Analyst was sorely tempting having a track record here at Ayr of first, first, and fourth, and he could go well again ow though a draw in the 10 stall doesn’t look ideal, and I will take the lesser risk on Just Frank, a very easy all the way winner at Thirsk and carrying a five pound penalty for that success this afternoon.

Well drawn in the 18 stall (in theory, at least), he won’t get things all his own way at the head of affairs in this line-up, but could be improving faster than the handicapper can get a grip, and at his current odds we can at least back him each way here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Just Frank 3.40pm Ayr 11/1 most bookmakers