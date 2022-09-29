Don’t Sit On Your Laurels – Back The Gosden Filly Each Way

My second suggestion today comes with all sorts of risk attached as the Gosden’s ask the unbeaten Laurel to step up in class and show her true abilities in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Kingman has really impressed me so far with easy wins on the July course here and on the all-weather at Kempton, but this represents a huge step up in class from a Class Four Novice Stakes to a Group One!

She is currently priced around the 7/1 mark making her an each way play, but they say you never know how good a horse is until they are beaten, and I cannot personally let her run unbacked.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Laurel 2.42pm Newmarket 6/1 most bookmakers