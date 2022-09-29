Have a McBet At Ascot

It’s a big weekend for racing full stop and I am heading over to Paris for the Arc for the first time in many a year looking forward to a good weekend – though rain is forecast and all things may well be possible. Before then we have plenty of racing over this side of the channel and my first suggestions today runs at Ascot in the 2.25pm when the lightly raced Hamish looks the best bet of the day.

Trained by William Haggas in Newmarket, the six-year-old has only had the two runs this season, winning at Chester in May and finishing second to Kyprios (no disgrace there) in the Irish St Leger, beaten less than a length by the best stayer in training.

He does have t give weight away today and drops back in trip which is presumably why he is forecast odds against, but this represents a drop in class, and he looks by far the likeliest winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hamish 2.25pm Ascot 6/4 Bet365 and William Hill