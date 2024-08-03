Oldie But Goldie May Have One More Win In Him

One more race today to work on, and at Chester we have a six-furlong Listed race at 4.05pm where Jamie Osborne’s Emaraaty Ana is the best in on official ratings as the eight-year-old gelding takes a big drop in class after finishing eighth of seventeen to Asfoora in the Group One King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

He is as good or possibly better over the six furlongs he faces here, and he did win in Doha in February in a decent race, suggesting he may have more successes in him. Al Shaba Storm is the obvious danger having won his last two starts here over a furlong further and as an improving three-year-old he won’t go under without a fight, but he has a 2lb penalty for winning a Listed race last time out, and may not have the speed to cope with the selection if the race falls his way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Emaraaty Ana 4.05pm Chester 4/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook