Double Penalty May Not Stop Tim Easterby Gelding

North to Redcar for our second bet this Wednesday and I cannot remember the last time I backed or suggested a horse carrying a double penalty.

Albegone is the gelding concerned after Tim Easterby’s three-year-old won easily at Musselburgh and followed it up with an even more comfortable victory at Hamilton.

Sensibly stepped up just the one grade for now, we can only assume he remains in rude health to be sent back to the track for the third time in 10 days, and he does have a bigger field to negotiate with up to 16 rivals, but if you want a video of his last win you will understand why he is close to impossible to oppose while in this sort of form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Albegone 4.53pm Redcar 6/4 Skybet