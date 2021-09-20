Goodwood Specialist Could Get Back To Her Best

Wednesday 22nd September

Makawee returns to the scene of the crime after winning the 3.27pm at Goodwood this time last year when she ran off a rating four pounds higher than she carries in 2021, when winning by over five lengths on good to soft ground.

She has been competing in better company since (mostly), though she has been beaten a ;long way in two recent handicaps, but I am hoping the return to the Sussex track will see her get back to somewhere near to her best.

Her three starts here have seen a win in this as mentioned, a short head second to Alpanista in Listed class, and a distant fifth to Wonderful Tonight in the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes, and a repeat of any of those runs may well prove more than good enough here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Makawee 3.27pm Goodwood 16/1 Bet365