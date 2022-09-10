Double Your Money?

The fact that I am a huge fan of seven-furlong races doesn’t mean I get them right all of the time, but I am hoping for a big run from Double Or Bubble at an each way price.

Trained by Chris Wall, the daughter of Exceed And Excel has raced five times on the Good going predicted for today – winning every one of them – and she has raced eight times over the seven furlongs – winning four and placing in another three, which is a pretty positive statistic. She will need a career best to win in this grade, but arrives after winning at Goodwood at the end of August and looks to have a sporting chance in a difficult race to call.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Double Or Bubble 3.20pm Doncaster 8/1 most bookmakers