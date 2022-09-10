Is She An O’Brien Curve Ball?

It has not escaped my notice ahead of the Blandford Stakes that Aidan O’Brien has three entries, yet stable jockey Ryan Moore rides Above The Curve for Joseph O’Brien in the Group Two contest.

An easy winner at a higher level last time out over this trip at Longchamp, the lightly raced tree-year-old may have more to come as she gains in experience, and in receipt of 6lb from overnight favourite La Petite Coco, I cannot see why she is as big a price as she is and would suggest that she is clearly the value call in this contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Above The Curve 1.50pm The Curragh 11/2 Coral