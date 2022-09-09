O’Brien Horse Can Make His Rivals Look Like Statues

It will come as no surprise to read that Aidan O’Brien has won six of the last 10 runnings of the 2.40pm and he has two of the five runners this year – with his sons training two of the other three.

This time yesterday they were joint-favourites but the money has been raining down on Auguste Rodin, the mount of stable-jockey Ryan Moore. An easy winner last time out, I suspect it was a tough call between the son of Deep Impact and stable companion Tower of London, but the choice was made and we can only hope Ryan has made the correct call.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/pt Win Auguste Rodin 2.40pm Leopardstown 6/5 Coral and Ladbrokes