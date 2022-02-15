We All Love A Winner At Sandown

I cannot quite work out why they are forecasting such a big price about Harry Fry’s Love Envoi, but I am hoping they have got it right as I feel she ought to go off at a far shorter price. Although she may not have been the most impressive horse we have seen recently, she remains unbeaten after a bumper and three runs over hurdles, winning at 11/2 last time out over two miles despite looking as if that was on the short side for her.

She has already won over two miles five at Warwick so she arrives with no stamina questions to answer, handles ground ranging from good to soft to heavy, and may not have stopped improving just yet.

On paper this is her toughest assignment yet, and she will need to find more to see off Nina The Terrier and Speech Bubble according to the official ratings, but you never know how good they are until they get beaten, and I am hoping that will not be this afternoon at Sandown.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Love Envoi 2.20pm Sandown 6/4 Betfred