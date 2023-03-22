Is There A Doctor In The House?

Olly Murphy may be getting frustrated with Dr T J Eckleburg whose consistency sees him sitting high in the handicap despite only winning two of his six starts over hurdles.

In my opinion, he ran his best race yet when fourth in a competitive Class Two at Sandown in January, and I was surprised to see the handicapper has left the five-year-old on the same mark.

Rested since and missing the hurly-burly of Cheltenham, he drops back in grade in the 2.40pm at Newbury this afternoon, and has his best chance of a win this season assuming he can repeat the standard of his recent efforts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dr T J Eckleburg 2.40pm Newbury 11/4 Bet365