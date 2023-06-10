Rocket Power At Windsor

I will be heading off to Winsdor this evening to make the most of the current warm spell and while I am there, I will be opening the wallet for a bet on Apolo in the 6.40pm for starters.

I am hoping that the Crisford’s unbeaten Bolster will help us get a better price, but he has to give 7lb to my selection which I am hoping tips the scales in our favour. The son of Kingman set his owners back an eye-watering 625,000 Guineas as a yearling, and had his one and only start in public when a three-length fourth of seven over this C&D on a softer surface in April.

Slowly away and looking around as they often do first time out, he did very well in the circumstances to finish as close as he did, and with plenty of improvement expected, Robert Havlin can hopefully ride him to the front where it matters this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Apolo 6.40pm Windsor 7/2 William Hill, 888sport.com and Bet Victor