The Same showed some serious improvement last time out when running away with a point-to-point by 29 lengths at Tinahely in Ireland, and with the runner-up winning twice since, the form has as better than average look about it.

On the negative side, he hasn’t been seen since that victory in mid-October last year so I won’t be going mad today, but a small bet may well pay decent dividends.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Same 2.40pm Market Rasen Evens Bet365