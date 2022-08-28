Drew Langdon and Miles Jennings in their boat ‘Silverline’ win the 2022 Cowes Torquay Cowes Powerboat race

Drew Langdon and Miles Jennings raced home to victory in their boat ‘Silverline’ in the 2022 Cowes Torquay Cowes Powerboat race held from the Island Sunday 28th August averaging 67.72 mph, taking 3hrs and 7 minutes in punishing conditions.

This race steeped in history is the toughest endurance race in the world covering 211 miles on what is known as the worlds most unpredictable racing surface.

Langdon said, ‘the weather briefing prior to all event is paramount but you never know what the sea has in store and in some places it was mountainous and pushing through is key and even finishing is victory in itself.’

This is their 4th consecutive Cowes Torquay Cowes win in a boat that has a top speed of 120mph. For those that usually stick to the road, racing on water has the sensation of 2 to 3x the speed on land.

Last year Langdon and Jennings broke the world record for this same race averaging 94mph, the land equivalent of over 200mph.

Both Langdon and Jennings shared that it was a tactical race with the wind blowing easterly, an unusual direction giving them more issues than usual to overcome balancing the boat utilizing the front and back fuel tanks to give them optimal balance in what they described as ‘relentless’ conditions which didn’t back off.

Normally they would drain the front tank giving them bow lift but in such challenging conditions, they had to interchange fuel drainage continuously throughout the entire 211 miles.