House Looks A Solid Bet

The price may not be all that but it is still difficult to oppose Chartwell House in the 2.40pm at Epsom assuming he can hold his form on this very different and undulating track.

A four length third on his debut to Al Karrar (who was then second in the Group Two Richmond Stakes), he followed that with a neck defeat at Windsor before trying his luck in a Class Two maiden at Goodwood where he was outpaced before staying on at the one pace in to seventh.

Dropped from a Class Two to a Class Four here, and with an added furlong and a first-time hood as well, all his rivals need to show serious improvement on what we have seen so far to even give him much of a race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chartwell House 2.40pm Epsom 15/8 Bet365