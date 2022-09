Finding a second suggestion hasn’t been proved as simple as I hoped, but I was taken with the latest C&D win of Lake Shore Drive who quickened up nicely at the end of the race despite struggling for room at a crucial stage.

He sticks with Perth ahead of the 4.20pm and although he has added weight from the dreaded handicapper now, he loves it here and seems to be getting better even at the age of 10.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lake Shore Drive 4.20pm Perth 3/1 William Hill