The Honour Is Mine

Goodwood put on a very decent card for a Tuesday afternoon, and it seems to make sense to start with High Honour in the mile maiden at 2.30pm. Something didn’t seem right when he was sent off at odds of 10/1 ahead of his Sandown debut and he was as green as grass before coming home a well-beaten fifth, 16 lengths off the winner.

Bought for 900,000gns as a yearling, the son of Frankel has apparently improved considerably for that experience and will hopefully be a very different proposition this afternoon and if that is the case he could be well worth a bet for a stable who can do very little wrong lately.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win High Honour 2.30pm Goodwood 2/1 Paddy Power, William Hill, and Betfair