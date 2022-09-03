Platinum Looks Priceless At Brighton

As many of you will know Gary Moore is based in Sussex and he loves a winner at any of his local tracks, namely Fontwell, Plumpton, and in today’s case, Brighton.

The opener at 1.00pm is restricted to apprentice jockeys and Gary lets Platinum Prince takes his chance with Anna Gibson in the saddle. Last time out (admittedly back in June), she rode the five-year-old to a comfortable victory at Nottingham where she claimed 5lb from the saddle, and although the handicapper has put the horse up 3lb for that win, she can now claim seven so he is only 1lb worse off. I also liked the way he quickened up to win that day and if he is at the same level, this may be theirs to lose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Platinum Prince 1.00pm Brighton 2/1 Bet365