Drop Back In Trip May Not Hinder Recent All-Weather Winner At Bath

Money certainly talks with increased prize money seeing an unreal amount of runners at Bath this afternoon, though they are still relatively low class affairs and I will only be bothering with the one small punt on Waleyfa in the 5.10pm in the hope she can get going early enough dropped back to a mile.

I feel her draw in the 13 stall is advantageous while her breeding (she is a daugher of Awtaal) suggests he will handle the ground. Last time out he got off the mark at the 16thattempt on the all-weather at Lingfield but her first start for trainer Alice Haynes, and although she has a 5lb penalty, she will go up a future 2lb for future contests suggesting she has a chance of following up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Waleyfa 5.10pm Bath 9/2 Bet365