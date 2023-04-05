Midweek 5 Minutes with Zeena Valvona

Midweek 5 Minutes With is EXCLUSIVE to your FREE online DAILY SPORT and is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the content platform that puts the user first…..

Today Sport Readers we chat to SEXY ALT model Zeena Valvona and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Zeena Valvona

Q2. Where are you from? Portsmouth

Q3. Age? 21

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 20 tattoos now, with the intention to get more, so probably like 30+ hours.

Q5. Any piercings? I have my ears, nose, lip, and nipples pierced.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I wanted to get into modelling, and I’d always been interested and comfortable in the more NSFW side of things.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I started OnlyFans and Babestation at the start of 2020, but i did a little bit of some home camming and selling content before that.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Just lots of photoshoots, collabs, group content days, as well as some paid porn through other productions, but they weren’t the best experiences.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Just more collabs and group shoots with lovely ladies, more filming with my partner, and camming from home.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to dark heavy music mostly, but I like all sorts really, anything I can sing along to. My all time fav band is probably Radiohead or My Chemical Romance.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? If I’m not out with friends or family, I’m usually just at home watching films with my pet rats, or in the bath playing on my switch.

Q12. Are you into video games? I don’t really play proper video games, just Animal Crossing and The Sims

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Honestly I don’t have a favourite sport or team, but I enjoy watching any of them with friends and drinks.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love Sci-fi or fantasy movies, my favourite is probably Jurassic Park, I could watch that any day any time.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Italian food, and I’m a big fan of cheese. My fav lately is Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’m a cocktail girl, purple rain or anything like that, or just vodka cranberry.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’m not sure about a specific person or thing I’m inspired by, but I’m motivated by trying to be a better me than last week so that I can someday be living comfortably in my dream home surrounded by rescue animals.

Q18. Measurements? Height 5’4, Breasts 32DD, Hips 30″ and Waist 22″ roughly.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I used to do it a lot in cars or forests, a few times on balconies during the day which was fun.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both are nice, but I usually like it rough ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy or Prone Bone

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Most people don’t believe that I am half Indian, so that’s something.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram, Twitter, Onlyfans, everything is @zeena_valvona