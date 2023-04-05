Storm Can Batter Them At Newcastle

It’s All-Weather Championship Day at Newcastle this afternoon which will hopefully draw a decent crowd, but finding value has proved a bit of an issue with some very competitive events – or short-priced favourites.

Arabian Storm really took the eye when getting off the mark on his second start over seven furlongs here last month, and although he does need to take a big step forward in this Listed contest, as a son of Kingman out of Juddmonte winner Arabian Queen, she is bred to be up to this standard and more.

Both Dear My Friend and Rousing Encore will be tough nuts to crack but they lack a recent start, and I am rather hoping that may give my selection some advantage.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arabian Storm 1.15pm Newcastle 7/2 most bookmakers