Dropped In Class Option at Catterick Seems Worth A Look

Not the best of days for a Friday for us racing fans but the 1.00pm at Catterick looks as if it may prove informative for the weeks and months ahead, with some well-regarded sorts in opposition. French import Icone D’Aubrelle won his only start at Bordeaux Le Bouscat in determined more than electric fashion and is worth a market watch ahead of his UK debut, while better things are expected of Piecederesistance, who was well backed on his debut over hurdles before a bad mistake pretty much ended his chances at Sedgefield, and he can do better once he sorts out his jumping.

He may yet be the biggest danger to the dropped in class Collingham, who looks the one to be on. A winner at Musselburgh, he has hit the top three in each race since with a head second in a Class Two at Huntingdon last month, and if he remains in the same sort of form, he ought to find this far easier pickings.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Collingham 1.00pm Catterick 11/4 Bet365