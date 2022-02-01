Show Some Passion At Wincanton

Expecting a stable double may be a big ask, but the King yard are also responsible for Madiba Passion in the 3.40pm, and he has to have an outstanding chance as long as he is anywhere near to race-fit after a very long lay-off. Twice a point-to-point winner at Punchestown and Tattersalls Farm in Ireland in 2018, he has also come home third in a Kempton bumper and made a solid looking debut over hurdles when fourth, beaten less than four lengths at Kempton in November 2019.

Off the track since, he has clearly had his issues, but has very few miles on the clock and arrives with perhaps the best form here (the winner has scored twice since, and is rated 128 over fences, with a long list of winners in behind as well), and if we accept this is a big ask after over two years off the track, a place may be our likeliest chance of drawing some profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Madiba Passion 3.40pm Wincanton 8/1 888sport.com