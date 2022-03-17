Dropped In Class Option Worth The Wait

One more for today, and we have to await the Wolverhampton evening card for our final bet of three in the 8.00pm.

The layers seem to have ignored top-weight Harbour Vision (I am delighted to say), who I think has an outstanding each way chance despite having to carry nine stone eight over the mile plus. He isn’t an easy ride for jockey Jack Duern, and had to be hard ridden when running on in to fourth over seven furlongs last time out, but he was beaten less than two lengths at the line at odds of 28/1.

He runs off 1lb lower now, is upped to a mile, and most importantly, drops in class from that Class Four event to a Class Six tonight, and when you add in five all-weather wins off marks up to 74 (races off 66 here), you can hopefully see why I think he will prove hard to keep out of the frame – at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Harbour Vision 8.00pm Wolverhampton 5/1 Bet365