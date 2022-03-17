Gunning For The Bookies

Off North to Newcastle for our second bet on Saturday afternoon when the forecast odds just look a bit too generous to me – and I can’t resist a bargain.

Gun Merchant doesn’t look the most reliable of beasts when you take a quick glance at his form figures, but he had wind surgery in October which seemed to bring about significant improvement with a course and distance win off a mark of 89.

Only put up 3lb for that, his next run saw a 39 length sixth at Musselburgh, but that does not tell the true story, as he was hampered at the first fence, injured, and came home lame in a race best forgotten. Given plenty of time to recover from that, you have to ask yourself – would he be this price if that race had never happened – the answer to me in resounding NO, and as a C&D winner, he looks outstanding each way value to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gun Merchant 4.18pm Newcastle 10/1 Bet365