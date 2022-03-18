We Will Survive

It’s a little bit “after The Lord Mayor’s Show” on Sunday with all the best horses seen at Cheltenham, but one decent horse who gave that meeting a swerve was the Jamie Snowden trained Super Survivor, a £115,000 purchase after coming home second in his only point-to-point at Dromahane, and repaying $5,446 of that with a very comfortable win at Doncaster over hurdles last month. He showed a really willing attitude that day, and can only improve for the experience, and hopefully he can give the 7pb away to likely danger Pimlico Point, and double up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Super Survivor 2.00pm Chepstow 11/10 Bet365