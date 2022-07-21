Dubai Can Win At York

It never ceases to amuse me when I look at a small field (in this case just the five runners), and really don’t have a clue where to start – you would think it would be that much easier with less horses to deal with! On official ratings, Dubai Honour is the one to beat, and I have to hope that trainer William Haggas has simply been patient with the four-year-old – and that there haven’t been any unknown issues.

Last season saw him win at Deauville and Longchamp before a second in the Champion Stakes here and a close-up fourth in the Hong Kong Cup, but all we have seen this year is a tenth in the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan – and nothing since March. That was his first try at a mile and a half, and he is far better suited by this trip, but we do have to take his wellbeing on trust, and a Saturday morning market watch may give us a better idea of his chances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dubai Honour 3.15pm York 7/4 Bet365