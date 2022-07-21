Irish Derby Winner Can Prove The Three Year Olds Are A Decent Bunch

Just six runners for the King George but what a classy field with pretty much all of them open to having a say if the race falls their way. With no “sexism” intended I simply cannot have Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn (famous last words).

Yes she was an unlucky loser at Epsom after missing the start and yes she probably should have won – but the winner (Tuesday) was hammered over 10 lengths by Westover in the Irish Derby, so is anyone really suggesting the Gosden filly can make up that distance here? I could be wrong but I just cannot see it, and although favourites have only won four of the last ten renewals, I am on the jolly here.

Jockey Colin Keane is no mug, nor is he known for making wild statements, yet he insists the Beckett colt is the best he has ever sat on, and that is high praise indeed. Deemed unlucky when third in the Epsom Derby, as mentioned he made amends in authoritative fashion at The Curragh, and after just the six starts there is every chance there is even more to come.

Arc winner Torquator Tasso cannot be ignored but is yet to prove he can handle this going (his best form has plenty of cut in the ground), while Mishriff is class at his best, but he has to give 11lb to the selection, and that may prove a very tough ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Westover 3.35pm Ascot 6/4 most bookmakers